Alumni set up orthopaedic ICU at medical college

The 30th batch of students of Government Medical College, Kozhikode, has contributed an entire Intensive Care Unit for the medical college hospital on the occasion of the 30th year of their joining the college.

The 1986 batch of the college had a get-together in September 2016 during which they decided to do something that could benefit the college for a long time. The Orthopaedics Department in the medical college was struggling due to the lack of an ICU and the alumni group decided to take it up as their project.

200 patients a day

“The department has around 200 patients every day in four units. But all we have in terms of ICU are four beds in the surgery ICU,” Head of the Department Dr. M.K. Ravindran explained the situation. The department had identified a place to set up a small ICU and had submitted the proposal to the authorities a while ago. The alumni used the same space near the women’s ward to set up an air-conditioned ICU with six beds and multipara monitors.

“It is a commendable effort by the batch, many members of which are working in the medical college at present. The only disadvantage is that the ICU is in women’s ward and hence could accommodate only female patients,” Dr. Ravindran said. Ironically, most of the patients in the department are male. The proposal for a bigger ortho ICU is pending with the authorities.

Dr. Rajesh Purushothaman, chief of the third ortho unit and Associate Professor at the medical college, who is also part of the same batch, said the ICU cost around Rs.5.5 lakh which was collected from the 200 members of the group. The facility will be inaugurated on Wednesday by Dr. V.G. Pradeep Kumar, State president of the Indian Medical Association, also a member of the same batch.