A window to Tulu language and culture

An exhaustive Tulu-Malayalam dictionary will be released at the five-day world Tulu conference that gets under way here on Friday. The book is expected to provide a deep insight into the hitherto unexplored Dravidian mother tongue of a sizeable number of people settled in Karnataka’s South Canara and northern Kerala that formed part of the erstwhile Tulunadu region.

The dictionary, the first of its kind, authored by A.M. Sreedharan, who heads the Malayalam Department of Kannur University’s Neeleswaram campus, would be released by Veerendra Hegde, chief patron of the famed Dharmasthala temple, by handing over a copy to Kerala Sahitya Akademi member P.V.K. Panayal at a function scheduled at 11 a.m. at Badiadukka.