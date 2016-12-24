A herculean effort to make a clean district

more-in

Kozhikode: ‘Bhageeratham’ in Indian mythology is the Herculean effort made by king Bhageeratha to persuade the Ganga to flow on land. When the NSS unit of Government Arts and Science College in Kozhikode planned a massive programme to rid the district of plastic waste, it was aptly named ‘Bhageeratham’ considering the magnitude of the effort.

‘Bhageeratham’ that kicked off on Saturday is unique. The organisers have realised that collecting plastic waste from every locality and transporting it is not a viable solution to the problem, and that only proper education, awareness creation, and a change of practice could produce the desired result.

The programme is being organised by coordinating the seven-day camps of 103 NSS units in the district that include those at higher secondary and vocational higher secondary schools, colleges and institutions under the IHRD. But contrary to the expectations of many, these NSS volunteers do not plan to pick plastic from across the district. “If the students pick plastic once, the public will expect them to do it again and continue littering. Our effort is to persuade the public to stop littering,” said Johny G. Vadakkel, coordinator of ‘Bhageeratham’.

Instead, the students plan to take the message to the masses in five stages. The first stage, ‘Vazhiyoram’, is to persuade tour operators to provide waste bins inside buses and other vehicles, so that travellers do not have to throw waste on the road. The waste collected by tour operators will be sent to recycling plants.

‘Nagara Koythu’ is aimed at making shop owners not to dump waste anywhere. Instead, arrangements will be made to collect waste from them every week to be taken to recycling plants.

‘Thooshanila’ is a campaign against the use of disposable utensils. The public will be advised to use either plantain leaves or washable plates for bigger functions. ‘Punarjani’ is the only part of the programme that includes collection of waste. The volunteers will clean water sources in this phase. ‘Aaravam’, the final phase, is a New Year celebration that denotes that the wheels of change have started rolling in the district.

The programme is also supported by various residents associations and merchant bodies.