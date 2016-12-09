A biennial filmy sojourn

more-in

Louk Vreeswijk first came to Kerala 25 years before the first edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala. A film student at Amsterdam then, he had an extended stay at a hotel near Aristo Junction then.

Now, more than four decades later, he is staying at the same place, with a plan to watch at least 20 films at the 21st IFFK and catch up with all his old friends, in between.

From 1960s

“In the late 1960s, a friend introduced me to Indian classical music and ever since a wish was born to trip around the country. During my stint in film school, I took a break and headed here. I travelled through Kolkata, where I met the likes of Ray, and arrived here in Vellanad and stayed at the Mitraniketan for some days. All the landscape and people I encountered in the country led me to take up a master’s in Social Anthropology with a focus on South Asia,” he says.

Louk kept visiting Kerala over the following years, forging links with film-makers and activists here.

Films on Kerala

In 1979, as part of the Indo-Dutch Kerala Research Project on Labour and Poverty, he directed the film Made in Kerala, on the plight of workers in the coir and cashew nut industries. It was screened here by the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad.

Over the past decade, he has made several documentary films set in India and outside. In 2006, he decided to settle in India, in the hills of Almora. Now, he is a biennial visitor to Kerala.

To Biennale too

“I visit Kerala on those years in which the Kochi Muziris Biennale and the IFFK coincide. A week of films here and then a few days of exploring contemporary art in Kochi is truly inspiring,” says Louk.