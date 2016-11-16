Most of the 280 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) of Kerala Gramin Bank, which has the second largest number of branches in Kerala after the SBT, will start functioning by the end of this week, said Shaji K.V., chairman of the KGB. He told The Hindu on Monday that the 600-branch bank initially had a tough time meeting the demands of the rural people for exchanging the scrapped notes and withdrawing cash. This was because of the small amount of cash it received from the RBI for demonetisation-related business.

