Six youths who were bathing in a river at Pasukkadavu in Maruthongara panchayat went missing on Sunday evening following a flash flood. Three others who were part of the nine-member group were rescued by local people. All the youths hail from Kothodu in the district.

Rural police identified the missing youths as Vipindas Devan, 20; P. Rajessh, 24; Aswanth Chandran, 20; Akshay Rajeevan, 18; P. Vishnu, 19; and A. Sajin, 18.

Local people said the flash flood occurred as a result of the torrential downpour in various locations in Wayanad district. The youths were unaware of the danger though it was slightly raining in the region.

Though an intensive search was carried out in various stretches of the river, the rescue teams could not spot any of the victims till late in the evening. An unexpected rise in the water level, heavy rain and fading light also hit the search operations carried out by the Fire and Rescue Service teams.

Following the incident, the Revenue Department issued an alert to the residents who live close to the riverbank. Arrangements have been taken to shift some of the families along the Kadanthra river to safer locations. Baburaj, vice-president of Maruthongara panchayat, said it was a dangerous spot where similar accidents had taken place earlier too.