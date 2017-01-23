‘Oppam’ for special children launched

more-in

Kozhikode: Riding on the strength of four years of service in Kozhikode district, the Shihab Thangal Charitable Trust is spreading its wings across the State. As a first step, the trust launched ‘Oppam’, a programme to help children with special needs, in Kozhikode on Monday.

The trust, based at Kallampara near Feroke, is chaired by Sayyid Munavar Ali Shihab Thangal, son of former Indian Union Muslim League leader Panakkad Sayyed Muhammedali Shihab Thangal. It has 20 members, though there are no office-bearers.

The trust has been actively helping bright students from financially poor families to pursue higher studies. Moreover, it has been supplying drinking water at places hit by water scarcity. The trust has also been helping the elderly obtain their pensions without hassles.

Oppam was launched by Minister for Local Self Government K.T. Jaleel on Monday. As a first project under ‘Oppam’, the trust brought 1,000 special children in the district under the Swavalamban Yojana of the Union government. The trust paid a premium of ₹357 for each child that ensures them an insurance coverage of ₹2 lakh. As many as 10 children each were selected from 70 grama panchayats in the district, 20 each from municipalities and 160 each from the corporation.

Oppam’ aims at bringing children with special needs to the forefront of society. “We plan to ensure social support to children with disabilities like autism and cerebral palsy. We will ensure that they receive all due benefits from the government,” Abdul Wahid, a member of the trust said. The trust coordinates with special schools and day care centres to achieve the goal. There are also plans to ensure expert medical treatment for these children and to train their parents in taking care of them, he said.