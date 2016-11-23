‘Jeevanam’ third phase to be launched on Nov.28

more-in

Medicines to be provided free of cost for women cancer patients

The Kudumbasree Community Development Society (CDS) of the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation is gearing up to implement the third phase of ‘Jeevanam’, a project to help poor women cancer patients.

Health Minister K.K. Shailaja will inaugurate the third phase of the project on the old corporation office premises at 11 a.m. on November 28. Mayor Thottathil Raveendran will preside over the programme.

This time the project is being implemented with public participation, involving voluntary and charity organisations.

Kudumbasree Project Officer M.V. Ramsi Ismail told reporters here on Wednesday that the Kudumbasree would conduct cancer camps in three zones in the city with the help of Malabar Cancer Care Centre and Indian Medical Association. Women, who have been diagnosed with breast cancer or cervical cancer, will get medicines free of cost from the Kudumbasree Drug Bank on the old corporation office premises from December 1.

The financial aid for women from BPL families, who have to undergo chemotherapy, will be handed over to the Department of Radiotherapy at Government Medical College, Kozhikode, by A. Pradeep Kumar, MLA.