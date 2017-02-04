‘Death of resistance’ bemoaned at literary festival

more-in

“Resistance has died in Kerala. We are a tired lot,” said writer Paul Zacharia.

At a discussion on human rights and freedom of expression on the second day of the Kerala Literature Festival here on Friday, he said the media, which should be building resistance, has pawned its spine to governments.

Writer Anand said that human rights and freedom of expression were at peril all over the world.

Individual’s responsibility

Only resistance can safeguard them and it is the responsibility of every individual, he said.

Journalist and film-maker Shashi Kumar said media was forced to impose self-censorship. He blamed a section of the intelligentsia for dancing to the tunes of the mainstream media that was manipulating the public sphere.

Veteran journalist B.R.P. Bhaskar said fascist elements were exploiting the inferiority complex of every Indian, a result of centuries of servitude.

“The only way to overcome this complex is to convert it into superiority complex,” he said.

Writer Unni R. challenged the perception that resistance was not happening in Kerala.

He said the new generation was offering resistance in its own way, citing the example of the ‘Kiss of Love’ protest a few years ago.

He said it was important to overcome racial and casteist mentalities for resistances to succeed.

Festival Director K. Satchidanandan was the moderator.