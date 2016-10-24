School students demonstrating a robot at the National Championship of World Robot Olympiad (WRO) 2016 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.- Photo: PTI

Over 1,000 students from all over India on Sunday presented innovative ideas on how to manage and recycle waste using robots.

As part of World Robot Olympiad (WRO), the biggest robotics competition for students between the age group of nine to 25 years, youngsters came up with over 250 robot models.

From this, about 60 models would represent India in the international championship scheduled to be held in Noida from November 25 to 27. It will be for the first time that the WRO will be held in India.

The India chapter of WRO is jointly organised by India STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Foundation and National Council of Science Museums (NCSM).

This year’s theme is ‘Rap The Scrap’ and focuses on the use of robot for reducing, managing and recycling waste. Based on the theme, there were different challenges for participants depending on their age group.

“Robotics is an emerging field in India and robotic games are a natural way to attract students and people in this field. The innovation hubs developed by NCSM have facilitated the participation of a large number of students in this robotic Olympiad,” said NCSM Director General A. S. Manekar. - PTI