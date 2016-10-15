They allege local party leaders present did not prevent attack, ‘laughed and clapped’ instead.

: A woman and her mother-in-law were allegedly assaulted inside a Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in the presence of local ruling party leaders in the eastern part of the city. The incident, which took place on Wednesday evening in the Ultadanga area, came to light on Friday. The family members of the women told The Hindu that some of their relatives approached the local TMC leaders regarding a family dispute and they were asked to come to the party office by TMC leaders, where the assault took place. A complaint has been lodged at the Ultadanga police station but no one has been arrested so far.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Anita Singh said that she, along with her mother-in-law Annu Singh, were assaulted by her relatives in the party office in the presence of some local TMC leaders. “On Wednesday evening, my mother-in-law and I were called to the party office by two TMC leaders (Basu Dutta and Totan). There, some friends of my husband’s aunt [with whom Ms. Singh is having a dispute] pulled my hair and tried to strangle me. They also hit me on the head with a stick,” she said. Ms. Singh also alleged that two TMC leaders were present during the incident and did nothing to stop the assault. Instead, they were “laughing and clapping” as she was being roughed up.

The TMC leadership admitted the involvement of their party members in the incident and said that the party had already severed ties with them.

“Investigation is going on and no one has been arrested so far,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime-Additional Charge) Vishal Garg told The Hindu.