The West Bengal government is coming up with two big PPP models in the tourism industry, including the country’s largest tourism hub, State tourism minister Gautam Deb said on Wednesday.

The proposed PPP models will be at Gajaldoba near Siliguri and in Jharkhali region of Sunderbans. Rs. 130 crore have been spent on power, infrastructure, roads, water supply etc. in Gajaldoba, he said. “This will be India’s largest tourism hub. We will have safari rides there,” Deb said at the annual general meeting of the Bengal National Chamber of Commerce and Industry here. -