Inundated streets added to the woes of commuters returning home as buses and taxis almost vanished from the roads.

Most of the streets of Kolkata went under water while four large trees fell at important crossings creating traffic jams as incessant rains lashed Kolkata for hours.

Local train services from Howrah as well as in both Sealdah North and South sections were delayed after tracks were submerged under rain water, officials said.

Disaster management teams of Kolkata Police rushed to areas D C Dey Road in Tangra area, Bompas Road near in Tallygunge, Harish Mukherjee Road in front of SSKM Hospital, Sarat Bose Road near Deshapriya park after trees were uprooted in those areas and cut the branches to ease traffic movement.

“No one was injured in the areas and our team of officers of the DMG are working hard to help removing the fallen trees,” a senior officer of Kolkata Police told PTI.

Surging rates of app-based cab services also deteriorated situation for people.

A low pressure in northwest Bay of Bengal led to the heavy rains in Gangetic West Bengal and MeT office predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall throughout the night and for Tuesday.