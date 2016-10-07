Indian pop diva Usha Uthup has composed lyrics and lent her voice for a Durga Puja album which in part is a remake of blockbuster Bengali song ‘Baranday Roddur’ , that ruled the charts 16 years ago.

“I wrote the English lyrics of the album ‘Amader Baranday Roddur’ and also lent my voice. I liked the Bangla song ’Baranday Roddur’ (by Bhoomi) when it hit the stands in 2000 and remains one of my favourite Bangla songs till date,” Usha said.

The album features the original Bengali song by Bhoomi’s lead vocalist Surojit Chatterjee followed by Usha’s English remake which goes “The southern wind on my face/ Tells me everything is going right/ The breeze in the trees seems to whisper your name it’s going right/ See the boat dancing to the waves such a truly peaceful sight.”

Another Bhoomi chartbuster ‘Kande Sudhu Mon’ of the 2000 album also finds place in the remake album for which too Usha has composed the lyrics.

“I am happy to be part of the album and happier it has been launched in Trincas restaurant where I had first performed on October 1, 1969. Considering my association with Kolkata — the city which has given me an identity, love and so much adulation and my ties with Trincas, a part of the city’s heritage, nothing could be more apt than launching an album which celebrates our culture,” she said.