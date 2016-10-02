'People will have to search for Congress with a microscope now'

With the Trinamool Congress wresting control over one municipality after another from the Opposition parties, the CPI (M), at the conclusion of a two-day plenum on Saturday, reiterated the need to ally with forces outside the Left, including the Congress, to resist the attack on democracy.

During the day, the TMC took charge of the Kandi municipality, with which it now controls all seven municipalities in the Murshidabad district, including the three tiers of the Murshidabad Jilla Parshiad.

The fall of Kandi was accompanied with a jibe by TMC MP and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who said, “People will have to search for Congress with a microscope now.”

At a time when the CPI(M) came out with a resolution to take up with the Congress, the TMC leadership said that it was because of allying with the CPI(M) that its [the Congress’] leaders were deserting the Congress party.

On the issue of the TMC taking control over elected local bodies, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that there is a need for a united people’s resistance with those who agree to fight on the issue, including the Congress.

CPI(M) State secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra, who addressed a press conference at the end of the day, said that it is not only sufficient to take the party’s message to the masses, it is also necessary to get feedback from the people on what they want.