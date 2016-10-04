On the day she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha, actress-turned-BJP leader Roopa Ganguly said she wanted to work for the country and would perform all her duties with utmost sincerity.

Ms. Ganguly on Tuesday thanked the BJP for giving her the opportunity to become a member of the Upper House.

A few months ago, Ms. Ganguly lost the Howrah Uttar Assembly seat to Trinamool Congress’s Lakshmi Ratan Shukla. This was her first brush with electoral politics. She joined the BJP in January 2015 and moved up the ranks rapidly. She headed the party’s women wing in West Bengal.

Known for her role of Draupadi in mega television serial Mahabharata, Ms. Ganguly has acted in a number of films.

She was nominated by President Pranab Mukherjee to the seat which fell vacant after cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned .