A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by two drivers of a private taxi service on the early hours of Wednesday. The girl, a pavement dweller living near the Brabourne Road in Central Kolkata, was kidnapped by the accused when she was asleep and raped her near Park Circus in Central East Kolkata.

The accused used a car registered with the private taxi service Ola.

They were arrested following the complaint of her uncle at the Hare Street police station in Central Kolkata earlier in the day. Assuring cooperation with the police, Ola officials said that they have suspended the account associated with the car.

“The two accused Guddu Singh (22) and Shankar Shaw (20) were arrested around 9.30 a.m. today. They were produced in a city court and remanded to police custody till September 9,” Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police (Crime-Additional charge) Vishal Garg said.

He said that after kidnapping the girl, the accused raped her and threw her body in the Tiljala canal in the south eastern fringes of the city after strangling her.

Her body was recovered by police in the afternoon. “Both the accused were drunk when they kidnapped the girl.” The two have been charged under the IPC Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 364 (kidnapping).