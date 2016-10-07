We seek cooperation of the common people and request them not to panic or pay heed to any form of rumours: police

The West Bengal Police on Thursday said it has issued a general alert for the Durga puja celebrations in the State and sought cooperation from the people for its smooth conduct.

“There is a general alert and we have taken all sorts of bandobast for it. We do not have any specific input on threats,” West Bengal Director General of Police Surajit Kar Purkayastha told a joint press conference with city Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

“We seek cooperation of the common people and request them not to panic or pay heed to any form of rumours or spread rumours. Instead, in case of any problem they can contact the control room which is open 24x7,” he said.

The DGP also said about 22,000 Durga Pujas being held in the districts of the State, consolidated arrangements had been made with around two lakh policemen, besides volunteers, fire brigade personnel, representatives of municipal corporations and disaster management groups.

Mr. Purakaysta also rubbished reports of demands for subscriptions for Durga Puja from organisers.

“We have not received any major complaints on subscription demands. We have addressed all complaints we have received and arrested 82. The government has strict policy on this. One can lodge complaints with local police stations or the SP and action will be taken,” he said.

Mr. Purkayastha said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Safe Drive Save Life’ initiative to keep a check on accidents on roads, started around three months ago, was showing positive results and the number accidents in four districts - North and South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Nadia - have come down to half.

“The average death rate (due to road accidents) in North and South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Nadia has decreased 50 per cent and that is mostly because of the ‘Safe Drive Save Life’ initiative of the chief minister,” Mr. Purakaystha said, adding Puja organisers had been asked to campaign for the initiative.

City Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that around 14,000 policemen and 6,000 volunteers would be deployed in and around the city as part of arrangements made for the festival days.

Stating that road accidents in the city had come down by seven per cent because of the ‘Safe Drive Save Life’ initiative, Mr. Kumar assured that there would be no traffic jam.

Mr. Kumar also asked the people to contact Lalbazar control room or 100 in case of requirements. - PTI