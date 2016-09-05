West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has gifted a Bible in Bengali bound in Baluchari silk to Pope Francis at Vatican City after the canonisation ceremony of Mother Teresa.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister, who is in the Vatican to attend the function, said Missionaries of Charity’s Superior General Sister Prema and Archbishop of Kolkata would hand over the holy book to the Pope.

“Sr Prema & Kolkata Archbishop met @MamataOfficial today. This Bible bound in Baluchari to b handed over to @Pontifex,” Ms. Banerjee tweeted.

Ms. Banerjee is leading a 12-member delegation to the Vatican as a guest of the Missionaries.