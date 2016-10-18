Personal rivalry behind recent incidents of violence in West Bengal, says government

Breaking her silence on the reports of violence in certain parts of the State, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday released a two-line statement condemning “communal terrorism.”

“We condemn terrorism as a threat to peace, stability, prosperity. We equally condemn communal terrorism that is more dangerous than anything else,” Ms. Banerjee said on social media.

Over the past few days, violence had erupted between different communities at Chandannagar in Hooghly, Hazinagar in North 24 Paraganas, Kharagpur in Paschim Medinipur, Chanchal in Malda.

Ms. Banerjee’s tweet came a couple of hours after Chief Secretary Basudeb Banerjee said that “one or two media houses” had published “distorted reports” and warned them of legal action.

“We are keeping an eye.... law will take its own course,” he told journalists at the State Secretariat. However, he did not name any media house. The Chief Secretary said a few stray incidents had occurred because of “personal rivalry” and the administration had initiated steps to control it.

However, BJP State president Dilip Ghosh said: “Such incidents have taken place in 15 places in Bengal and I have sent the details to the Union Home Ministry.” A large number of police personnel have been deployed to contain the situation.

While the administration remained tight-lipped on the violence, a tweet from the official handle of Bengal police on October 15 cautioned people against rumours.