CPI(M)’s Mandira Panda will contest the Lok Sabha by-poll from Tamluk as the Left Front candidate while Md Osman Goni would be the party’s candidate for Assembly by-elections in Monteswar.

By-polls on Nov. 19

The by-polls will be held on November 19, the Election Commission had announced on Monday.

Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency seat fell vacant after Suvendu Adhikari resigned as an MP following his win in this year’s Assembly election from Nandigram.

On the other hand, the by-poll in Monteswar Assembly seat became necessary after the death of sitting TMC MLA Sajal Panja.

Cooch Behar candidate later

The Left Front said it would soon announce the name of its candidate for the by-election in Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat.

The by-poll in Cooch Behar seat was necessitated following the death of TMC sitting member Renuka Sinha.

The ruling TMC yesterday had announced the candidates for the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat and Monteswar Assembly constituency. - PTI