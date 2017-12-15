Kolkata schools approach CISF for foolproof security plan

more-in

Amid raging anxiety among parents over safety of children in the wake of recent incidents of alleged sexual assault in city schools, four prominent institutes here have approached the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to draw a foolproof security plan for them.

Confirming the development, CISF Director-General O. P. Singh said 15 schools across the nation, including four from the city, had approached the paramilitary force for security-related suggestions.

“At least 15 schools across the country, including four from Kolkata, want a security plan for their premises,” the CISF DG said.

Mr. Singh said the CISF personnel would not be able to man the schools but drawing a foolproof security plan was not an issue for them.

The four Kolkata schools that have approached the CISF are La Martiniere for Girls and La Martiniere for Boys, St Xavier’s Institution (Panihati) and GEMS Akademia International School, he said.

Other prominent schools that have sought help from the force include Doon Public School and Delhi Public School.

A spokesperson of La Martiniere for Girls said the paramilitary force carried out a security audit on the school campus.

“The CISF officials had come for a security audit a few days ago. Now they will submit the assessment report to help us bolster our safety measures,” she said.