Imam Barkati served notice of termination, remains defiant

Maulana Noorur Rehman Barkati, the Shahi Imam of the city's Tipu Sultan Mosque who had repeatedly courted controversy for his comments was on Wednesday served a "notice of termination of service" by trustee of the estate which runs the mosque.

Mr. Barkati, however, remained defiant saying that he cannot be removed as Imam of the Tipu Sultan mosque.

A two-page "notice of termination of service" stating that he is no longer Imam of the mosque and should not make any attempts to pose as one was issued to Mr. Barkati by Arif Ahmed, trustee of Prince Gholam Mohammad Waqf Estate, which runs the mosque.

“You are requested to immediately vacate the office room allotted to you. Remove your personnel possessions and hand over the key to our office,” the letter said.

The communication accused Mr. Barkati of physically abusing the co-trustee of the mosque and making comments “that can incite people to violence”.

Refused to remove red beacon

A controversy erupted earlier this month when Mr. Barkati had refused to abide by the Centre’s direction prohibiting the use of red beacon on non-emergency vehicles. Mr. Barkati, however, removed the red beacon from his vehicle last week.

Speaking to journalists Mr. Barkati accused two Trinamool Congress MPs Sultan Ahmed and Nadeem-ul-Haque and Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury of “hatching a conspiracy against him”.

“I will speak to the Chief Minister in this regard,” he said. Mr. Barkati also pointed out that he had removed the red beacon from his vehicle at the behest of Chief Minister and not at the directions of police as it is being reported.

The “notice of termination of service” comes days after a police complaints were lodged against Mr. Barkati by the mosque's trustee board.