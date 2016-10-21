The Calcutta High Court on Thursday refused to stay the appointment of primary school teachers in West Bengal, the process for which has already started for thousands of selected candidates.

Hearing a PIL filed by a few candidates who claimed that the appointment process was illegal, a division bench comprising justices Dipankar Dutta and S. Chatterjee, however, held that the appointments would depend on the outcome of the petition.

Refusing to entertain a prayer for injunction on the appointment of candidates in the post of primary teachers, the division bench directed that the state education department may go ahead with the process.

The PIL would be heard by the court in due course of time and the appointments would depend on the outcome of the petitions and everyone would abide by the outcome of the final order, the court directed.

Around 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the Teachers Eligibity Test (TET), results of which were declared by the state education department in September following disposal of petitions challenging the examination process in the high court. - PTI