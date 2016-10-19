The Geological Survey of India on Tuesday unveiled its Online Core Business Integrated System (OCBIS), a step forward towards a suitable ecosystem around the newly unveiled National Mineral Exploration Policy.

Geoscience data will boost mining exploration in the country and will also be useful for academicians, students and the general public.

The OCBIS infrastructure will be able to deliver all baseline and exploration pre-competitive data.

“Now digitised data can be utilised for exploration,” Union Mines Secretary Balvinder Kumar said on Tuesday after announcing the launch of the portal.

The Centre has decided to create a National Geoscience Data Repository (NGDR) under Geological Survey of India (GSI) and a National Centre for Mineral Targeting (MCMT), the latter a public-private initiative, for all non-coal and non-fuel resources, a release said.

The OCBIS broadly contains enterprise portal, the Bhukosh portal, data portal and geophysical data repository, it said.

Speaking at the event, Mr Kumar said GSI will become paperless and also assured to provide budgetary support for a new office complex. - PTI

