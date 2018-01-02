Fresh violence in Bhangar

more-in

On a day when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee felicitated farmers for better agricultural practices, armed Trinamool Congress cadres allegedly attacked villagers in an ongoing land struggle at Bhangar in South 24 Paraganas district. The villagers have been opposing the setting up of a power grid.

While five persons were injured in the attack, about a dozen houses were vandalised. Around 3.30 p.m. on Tuesday, 50 armed TMC cadres attacked Khamarait and Padmapukur villages in the Bhangar II block and hurled bombs, claimed a member of the Protection of Land, Livelihood, Ecology and Environment Committee which is leading the agitation against the power grid.

However, local TMC MLA and Minister Abdur Rezzak Molla told The Hindu that it was the agitators who attacked TMC leaders when they went to Udiapara village to make arrangements for a rally.