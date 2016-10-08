High speed and no helmets were the main reason for the deaths, say Traffic Police

Four persons were killed in two different motorbike-related accidents in the city on Friday, the police said.

Kushal Mistry (17) his brother pillion rider Suman Mitry (16) and the other rider Kunal Mistry (18) died when the bike they were riding hit the median divider on the Ambedkar Setu on EM Bypass in the Pragati Maidan Police Station limits at around 2.45a.m. on Friday, they said.

In another incident that took place on the Maa flyover at 3 a.m., Kartick Adhikary (30) died and pillion rider Mohammed Akib (23) was badly injured when their two-wheeler rammed into the divider near Boating Club in the same Pragati Maidan Police Station area, the police stated.

“Both accidents are because of high speed and in both cases none of the bikers or the pillion riders was wearing helmet. We are probing the incident,” one senior officer of the Kolkata Police Traffic department said.





