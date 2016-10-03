A major portion of Jyoti, one of the city’s oldest single-screen movie theatres, was completely gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the building in the city’s Chandni Chowk area in the early hours on Sunday.

The fire at the premises, shut down for the past four years, was first noticed at around 2 A.M., a fire official said. Twenty-six fire engines were pressed into service and fire fighters fought for nearly two hours to bring the blaze under control. However, none was injured in the inferno known.PTI