In a bid to raise awareness about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in digital medium, a senior All-India Forward Bloc (AIFB) leader has launched a website on the freedom fighter which will contain all the declassified files and the reports of various commissions on him.

A new website www.focusnetaji.org. was inaugurated by Forward Bloc leader Naren Chatterjee on Friday.

The website will be maintained by ‘Baidyabati Netaji Subhas Academy’.

“Actually in this new generation you will hardly find people with books, (as) everybody wants to get information through click of a mouse. So we thought about putting the entire material online such as reports of various commissions on Netaji’s disappearance, the recently declassified files by the State and the Centre, books by Netaji and on Netaji. Rare speeches of Netaji, his letters and photographs,” Mr Chatterjee said.

He added that he has written to the Union Home Ministry seeking permission to upload the declassified files by the Centre. - PTI