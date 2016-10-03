The 83-year-old was on fast since September 20

Eleven days after she decided to embrace Santhara — the Jain religious practice of fasting unto death — Sohani Devi Dugar passed away at her residence in Kolkata on Saturday.

The 83-year-old was on fast since September 20. She took the decision after doctors could assure little hope of recovery from an advanced stage of throat cancer. The family members said the entire process of Santhara was supervised by sadhvis and members of the community.