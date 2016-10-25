The CID on Monday arrested eight more persons in connection with the alleged theft and arson at the Jessop factory in Dum Dum, where a fire broke out last week.

The arrested persons are Bishal Jaiswal alias Nicky (27) of Maniktala area of Kolkata, Sumit Jaiswal alias Bicky (27) of Baguihati in northern fringes, Samir Das (20) and Babi Mallick (28) from North 24 district’s Ghola, Rubel Khan (19) from Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas while Nur Islam (19), Sanjib Sheikh (19) and Mithu Sheikh (24) all from the Airport Police Station area.

They were arrested for their alleged links to the theft and arson at the factory, a senior officer of the CID said.

A mini truck and three hexode blades were seized from them.

Five persons were arrested last week for their links to the incident.

“Names of all these eight persons surfaced after questioning the five accused arrested earlier in connection with the case,” the official said.

A Special Investigating Team was formed by the CID to probe the theft at the factory.

A fire had broke out in the painting department of the vacant factory premises last Monday evening, the third such incident in two weeks.

Former workers of the factory alleged that the fire was part of a “conspiracy by a third party” following which the West Bengal government ordered a CID probe into the mishap. Incidentally, the State has also registered a complaint against Jessop owner Pawan Ruia at Dum Dum police station. PTI

