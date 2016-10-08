So busy is Mamata inaugurating hundreds of pujas that it is now staggered out longer.

All countries belong to us all/ The difference is only in name/ The world is but one country….”

So goes a Bengali poem, written by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that has taken to appearing in a plethora of bill boards in Kolkata, the theme of the 2016 Durga Puja festival. However, this is not the only item from the Chief Minister to beguile pandal hoppers. Every nook and corner of the city shouts out one story: Durga Puja of 2016 belongs to Mamata Banerjee.

Billboards or flexes are either `reciting’ her verses or showcasing her talent as a painter; announcing puja awards with Banerjee’s glowing image over it. Indeed, no other politician has ever loomed so large against Kolkata’s smoky skyline. Nadia district saw a stir on social media where the Chief Minister’s life size fibre glass idol, with 12 hands, towers over a much smaller Durga. “If I see one puja, that would be this,” said 70 year old pensioner Ajit Niyogi.

So busy is Mamata inaugurating hundreds of pujas that it is now staggered out longer. “It is impossible to inaugurate hundreds of pujas on a single day, so now the Chief Minister inaugurates from Mahalaya, a week before Sosthi (the sixth day that marks the formal beginning of the puja),”explained a member of Chief Minister’s entourage.

Puja is no more a five-day affair in Bengal, as it used to be, from Sosthi to Dashami [the tenth day]. Trinamool Congress [TMC] came to power in 2011 and Ms Banerjee used the puja to boost her party, her image and build allegiance by directly connecting with big budget pujas, run mostly by neighbourhood men’s clubs, while her associates promoted relatively smaller ones. A small puja of south Kolkata, by a club called Udayan Sangha, was patronized by the Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and in five years turned into one of the mega-budget pujas.

Then, in 2015, Ms Banerjee announced an assistance of around Rs 100 crore to 7,000 clubs of Bengal. Sometimes conditions are attached; the Kasba Recreation Club in south Kolkata, for instance, received a tiny portion but TMC activists handed over a giant photograph of the Chief Minister to club members to display in front of the pandal. “Clubs have taken money and they do not have an option but to display her photos or engage members to work for the TMC. Most of the clubs have taken it and have little choice but to encourage members to work for the TMC,” a member of the club said.

It is a win-win scheme for all —– activists and potential cadres as the puja provides temporary employment, puts money in the hands of traders and provides endless opportunities to politicians.

“It is a great public relations exercise,” said Subrata Mukherjee, the senior most Minister in the State Cabinet. One of the youngest faces of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) in south Kolkata, who contested in last two elections, Satarup Ghosh, backs Mukherjee. “Puja is a public relations activity and we [CPI-M] must engage with it more to connect with people,” he stops and adds: “But, I would not let clubs use my name to raise funds though I associate with neighbourhood puja,” said the young leader, indicating that the relationship between Puja and the politicians had changed since the arrival of the TMC.

Indrani Roychowdhury, Consultant Associate of the PR firm, Genesis Burson-Marsteller, says most of the clients choose to spend “about 50 per cent” of the annual advertisement budget around puja time, especially since the number of effective puja days have increased.

A 2013 report by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India claimed that despite a slowdown in the economy, the size of the “Durga Puja industry is about Rs 25,000 crore” and expected to grow at “35 per cent per annum.” Durga Puja is undoubtedly the largest money-spinner of Bengal, even if the sum involved is one-third of the estimate.

“However, it is difficult to say, who triggered the extended puja…” observes Maidul Islam, a social scientist with Centre for Studies in Social Sciences. “Is it the money that flows into the market during Puja or the rise in number of days increased the money flow…perhaps it is complementary,” he says.

This has given a huge push to brand promotion. A radio station gets publicity flying in Kolkata residents who have been away from the city for a long time to meet the family during Puja (pardesh to swadesh); a five star private hospital makes a splash saying all their “700 cohorted super-speciality care beds including 32 Dialysis beds, 20 Emergency Beds and 160 Critical Care beds will be fully functional” 24 X 7 throughout the Puja; PR agencies rush actors from shelters for destitute or homeless to the launch venue of “largest gold tiara for the goddess” and then there are umpteen ‘best puja awards’.

Commercialisation of the puja is not without highs and lows, however. Indologist and expert on Bengal’s religious festivals, Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri, known for his proximity to the Chief Minister, says: “The downside of commercialisation of new age puja is that it has shifted the focus from tradition and rituals to glamour and glitz…it’s more of an event than a puja.”

(With inputs from Soumya Das)