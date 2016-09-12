Doctors in nearby hospital allegedly refused to treat her

A Scheduled Caste woman in Jharkhand’s Latehar district gave birth near National Highway 33 after doctors in the district hospital, which is barely 500 metres from the spot, allegedly refused to treat her.

The incident took place on Thursday night when Sona Mani Devi (25) along with her three children walked 18 km from Heshla village to the district headquarters in Latehar town to get Aadhaar cards for her children.

However, by the time she reached Latehar it was too late to complete the process and she was told by the district officials to come on Friday. Since she had no money to avail any transport to return home, she took shelter in a nearby tea stall. The owner of the stall allowed her to stay there for the night and was not aware that she was pregnant.

Ms. Devi went into labour in the early hours of Friday. She then urged some locals to take her to a hospital.

The local people informed the Latehar Sadar Hospital about the woman’s condition, but the doctor on duty at that time refused to go to the spot. Soon after, Ms. Devi gave birth near the highway.

Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, Latehar SP Anup Birthare said that after being informed by locals he instructed the local police station to send an ambulance and help Ms. Devi.

“The district administration has taken the matter very seriously and the Deputy Commissioner show-caused the concerned doctor and the Chief Medical Officer of the hospital,” he said.