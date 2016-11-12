“Rs.1 crore in Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes deposited in BJP account on November 8”

The West Bengal unit of the BJP deposited Rs.1 crore in denominations of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 currency notes on November 8, the day they were declared not legal tender, Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra alleged here on Friday.

The amount had been deposited by the BJP’s State unit in the central Kolkata branch, he said.

Giving details of the bank accounts of a public sector bank located on Central Avenue in Kolkata, he claimed that two deposits in cash of currency notes comprising Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denominations totalling Rs. one crore were made on November 8. Dr Mishra said the PAN number of the account where deposits were made was that of the BJP.

Addressing a press conference at party office, the CPI (M) State Secretary accused the BJP of “selective leaking” of the information and demanded an explanation from BJP president Amit Shah.

“Between November 1 and November 8 Rs. three crore were deposited in the account,” Dr. Mishra charged.

“Are we to believe that Rs. three crore was deposited every week in cash in an account of the BJP? If so, hundreds of crores of rupees must be deposited in one account of the BJP every year,” he said.