In an apparent reference to the raging debate on the Uniform Civil Code and the practice of triple talaq among Muslims, the Trinamool Congress on Sunday said the Constitution is our guide and beliefs and customs of all religions must be respected.

“The Indian Constitution is our guide. We are a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic, republic. Beliefs and customs of all religions must always be respected in this great nation,” TMC spokesman Derek O’ Brien said in a statement.

A passionate debate has emerged over the government’s stand to oppose the practice of “triple talaq” with some leading women politicians seeking its abolition, even as Muslim bodies accused the ruling dispensation of waging a “war” on their personal law. - PTI