Kolkata, September 19, 2016
Updated: September 19, 2016 18:43 IST

Congress splits in Bengal, former State president joins TMC

  • Special Correspondent
Manas Bhunia
Three other leaders, Khalid Ebadullah, Manoj Pandey and Asit Majumdar, and several other minor leaders and cadres also leave the party to join TMC.

In what could be interpreted as the biggest political blow to the Congress in West Bengal, since the split in 1998 when Trinamool Congress (TMC) was formed, former State president of the party Manas Bhunia left Congress to join TMC on Monday. Former Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and five time MLA Md. Sohrab has also left the party to join the TMC with Mr. Bhunia.

Three other leaders, Khalid Ebadullah, Manoj Pandey, Asit Majumdar, and several other minor leaders and cadres also left the party to join TMC in presence of senior TMC leaders.

Leaving the Congress, the seven-time MLA of Congress from Sabang in Paschim (West) Medinipur district, Mr. Bhunia said that he has the left the Congress of “useless leaders” to join the “real Congress of Mamata Banerjee.”

“This Congress of useless leaders like Adhir (State president) and Mannan (Opposition leader) is not the real Congress, but Mamata Banerjee’s party is the real Congress and I am joining the real Congress of Mamata Banerjee. She will be my leader and I will obey her,” said Mr. Bhunia.

In his initial reaction the general secretary of the Pradesh Congress, Omprakash Mishra said that Mr Bhunia “must tender his resignation from Congress as well as relinquish his Assembly seat” immediately. Mr. Mishra demanded fresh election in the Sabang seat.

More In: Kolkata | National | News | Other States
