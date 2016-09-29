The Calcutta High Court said on Wednesday that it will hear anticipatory bail prayers of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung and 23 others in connection with the Madan Tamang murder case, in which all of them are accused.

Rejecting the CBI’s contention that the High Court cannot hear the anticipatory bail pleas as the investigation is being monitored by the Supreme Court, a Division Bench comprising Justices Ashim Kumar Roy and M. M. Banerjee said that it will hear the petitions on October 3.

The Bench said since the charge sheet in the case was filed by the CBI before a Kolkata court and arrest warrants were also issued by it against the accused, the High Court has the jurisdiction to hear the anticipatory bail petitions.

It had earlier granted relief to Gurung and the other accused by directing the CBI not to arrest them before disposal of their anticipatory bail prayers.

The CBI had on May 29, 2015, filed a charge sheet against the GJM leaders under IPC sections for murder and criminal conspiracy in the Tamang case.

The investigating agency had filed the final supplementary charge sheet before the court against Gurung, who is also the chief of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) in Darjeeling, his wife Asha, former GJM leader Harkabahadur Chettri, GJM assistant general secretary Binoy Tamang, Pradeep Pradhan, GTA deputy chief executive Col Ramesh Allay and 17 others for criminal conspiracy, murder and other charges.

Prime accused in the case Nickol Tamang had, however, disappeared mysteriously from Pintail village near Siliguri, in August 2010 where he was being held by the State CID for interrogation following his arrest.

Pema Tamang, wife of Nickol Tamang, had moved a habeas corpus petition before the Calcutta High Court praying that her husband be traced.

The High Court had then directed the CBI to take up the Madan Tamang murder case and the Nickol Tamang disappearance case.

All India Gorkha League leader Madan Tamang had been hacked to death in Darjeeling town on May 21, 2010, when he was overseeing preparations for a public meeting. Tamang’s widow Bharati had moved the Supreme Court seeking early completion of investigation and arrest of the accused persons. - PTI