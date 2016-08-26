A kingdom less king's struggle triggers Bengal's latest separatist movement

Behind the recent controversy in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district where the Border Security Force (BSF) is allegedly providing training to Narayani Sena, there is a king without a kingdom.

Nearly 18 years ago, Ananta Roy assumed the title of Maharaja of Cooch Behar and an organisation called Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association (GCPA) was set up. The objective was to ensure that Greater Cooch Behar area is recognised either as a separate State or a Union Territory.

Narayani Sena, which is at the centre of the controversy, owes its name to the first Koch king Nara Narayan, who ruled in the early 16th century.

There were plans that volunteers of the Nayarani Sena would present a guard of honour to the self-proclaimed Maharaja on August 28, the day in 1949 when the kingdom of Cooch Behar joined India. But the State administration has refused permission for the event.

The BSF has refuted allegations of training Narayani Sena, and said it “only guided school-going boys and girls in the correct way of standing at attention and at ease and to salute, that too for barely 15 to 20 minutes.”

A statement issued by Guwahati Frontier of the BSF, which guards Cooch Behar’s border with Bangladesh, said that the reports claiming that it was providing training to Narayani Sena was “highly exaggerated and far from ground reality.”

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) condemned the BSF action, describing it as “a deep-rooted conspiracy against the State government.”

“It is a deep-rooted conspiracy against the State government. How come BSF is giving training to Narayani Sena and other elements who are involved in smuggling?” senior TMC leader and state parliamentary affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

Bhaskar Nandy, septuagenarian leader of CPI (ML-PCC) and who is an authority on the Koch history, said that there was a direct understanding between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the self-proclaimed king, Ananta Roy, who heads a faction of GCPA. Nikhil Ranjan Dey, the district president of the BJP, admitted that the higher leadership of the party was in touch with the GCPA. He also questioned the State administration’s decision to not allow the GCPA event on August 28.

The demand for a separate state of Greater Cooch Behar has been raised since the 1950’s when the kindgom of Koch Kings became a part of West Bengal. Earlier in February this year, a faction of GCPA led by Banghsi Badan Baraman disrupted railway services near New Cooch Behar station for over two days.