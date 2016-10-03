Cities » Kolkata

Kolkata, October 3, 2016
BJP questions Trinamool’s ‘silence’ on surgical strike

Dilip Ghosh
Party to campaign against ‘communal polarisation’

The BJP’s West Bengal unit on Sunday questioned the “stoic silence” of the Trinamool Congress on India’s surgical strike on terror launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation to Uri attack.

“Why are they silent... they should come out clean on this matter. The entire nation wants to know why didn’t they congratulate the Army on its successful operation,” State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.

“The nation wants to know whether they are on the side of India or Pakistan. Whether they love the country or they are against it,” he said after the party’s two-day State committee meeting and also informed that the state unit of the party has decided to launch a campaign on this issue.

“Each and every political party had congratulated the Prime Minister and the Indian Army on the surgical strike which was conducted to avenge the death of our soldiers.

“Even non-BJP parties cutting across political lines have congratulated the Army and the PM. The only exception is TMC.They maintained a stoic silence on this issue,” Mr. Ghosh said.

Earlier, the BJP had questioned the Trinamool government’s decision of giving “just Rs 2 lakh” to the soldiers from West Bengal killed in Uri attack, while the other States had announced to give Rs 10 lakh.

In the two-day state committee, it was also decided that the party will launch a massive campaign against the “communal polarisation that has grown by leaps and bounds under the TMC rule”.

The BJP also criticised the Trinamool for “forcibly” taking over all opposition-controlled municipalities and civic bodies.

“Is it a sign of a healthy democracy that theTrinamool is taking over all opposition-controlled municipalities and forcing MLAs either by the use of muscle power or money power to join TMC? This murder of democracy should stop,” Mr. Ghosh said. -PTI

