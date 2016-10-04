"These police stations will exclusively investigate crimes against women and focus particularly on dowry and domestic violence cases, abduction and sexual offences"

With an aim to enhance security of women in the city, the State Cabinet on Monday gave its go-ahead to four new all-women police stations.

The approval to set up new facilities at Behala (South West Division), Karaya (South East Division), Ultadanga (Eastern Suburban Division) and Taltala (Central Division), was given at the Cabinet meeting held at Nabanna.

Currently, the city has four all-women police stations at Tollygunge, Watgunge, Patuli and Amherst Street, and with today’s decision the number would go up to eight.

“These police stations, like the four others, will exclusively investigate crimes against women and focus particularly on dowry and domestic violence cases, abduction and sexual offences,” a senior Minister, who was present at the meeting, said.

At today’s meeting it was also decided that the existing Dinhata Police Station in Cooch Behar district would be bifurcated and a new police station at Sahebganj would be set up.

It may be noted that city police stations have three female police personnel each — two constables and a sub-inspector. Women personnel have also been deployed at the radio flying squad that is stationed at night to respond to any crimes against women.

The State government has set a target of setting up 65 all-women police stations across the State to tackle crimes against women. - PTI

