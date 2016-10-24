The health condition of Trinamool Congress MP and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, continues to be a source of worry for doctors even a week after his road accident.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the Belle Vue Clinic on Sunday, where Mr Banerjee is admitted, he continues to suffer from fever and body-ache besides needing oxygen support.

He is still feeling the trauma which he had undergone on October 18 after the road accident in Singur, the bulletin said.

On the night of October 21 and early hours of October 22, Mr Banerjee’s heart rate was fluctuating, causing concern, the bulletin said.

The eye tests and other tests which he had been through resulted in satisfactory reports causing some relief amidst the grim overall situation, hospital CEO Dr P Tandon said.

Decision on the planned surgery shall be taken soon, which is based on the improvement in the facial swelling below the left eye, he said.

The Trinamool youth wing president’s car had met with an accident on National Highway-2 near Singur last Tuesday.

An MRI report had confirmed Abhishek suffered “orbital floor fracture”.

At present, he is under strict observation of the 14-member medical board. - PTI