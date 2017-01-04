West Bengal BJP leader’s house attacked

Trinamool Congress supporters shouting slogans in front of the BJP office in Kolkata on Tuesday.

West Bengal BJP general secretary Krishna Bhattacharya’s house was attacked in Hooghly district on Tuesday night. Three men, who had their faces covered, hurled bombs at her house in Konnanagar Jorapukur Ghat at around 9.00 p.m.

They barged into the house, smashed a windowpane, damaged furniture, and abused and assaulted her, Ms. Bhattacharya said in her police complaint.

The BJP leader said it was the work of “anti-socials harboured by the TMC.”

She has been admitted to Uttarpara State General Hospital where her condition is said to be stable.

Police said they rushed to her house after getting the information, adding that an investigation was on.

TMC denies charge

District TMC leader Tapan Dasgupta said no party supporter was involved in the incident. Many were injured when the students wing of the TMC attacked the BJP headquarters with stones to protest the arrest of MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in the Rose Valley chit fund scam case.