Two killed as Guwahati-bound train derails in north Bengal

The derailed bogies of the train.  

Two passengers were killed and six others injured when the engine and two coaches of Guwahati-bound 13248 Up Rajendra Nagar Guwahati Capital Express derailed at Samuktala Road near West Bengal-Assam border late on Tuesday Night.

The accident occured in West Bengal's Alipurduar district.

About 150 passengers of the train were brought to Alipurduar station. The undamaged portion of the train has been detached and removed from the spot.

Efforts are on to remove the derailed bogies.

Six trains cancelled

Pranab Jyoti Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, said that six intercity trains between Alipurduar and Guwahati have been cancelled.

The down line is clear and trains are running on it. Railway services are likely to assume by Wednesday afternoon.

