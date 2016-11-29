Two arrested for trying to loot ATM

more-in

Two people were arrested for allegedly trying to loot an ATM outlet here early on Tuesday, police said.

Pappu Halder and Shibshankar tried to break into the ATM outlet of Central Bank at Behala in South Kolkata with a view to burgle it, a police officer said.

“The equipment used for vandalising the cash dispensing machines were recovered from them,” he said.

The incident came to light after police increased vigil on the streets here following some incidents of ATM burglary.