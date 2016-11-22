TMC registers strong wins in Bengal by-elections

more-in

BJP records sharp rise in vote

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) registered emphatic victories in the by-elections — one for the Assembly and two for the Lok Sabha — on Tuesday.

The results saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s vote share increase significantly. In the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat, the BJP secured second position, with the TMC winning the seat.

Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee described her party's victory as reflection of the "people's revolt" against the Centre's demonetisation move. She left for Delhi during the day to participate in events organised by her party on November 23 and November 24 in protest against the demonetisation move.

In the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat, TMC candidate Dibyendu Adhikary won the polls by a margin 4.97 lakh votes. Mr Adhikary got nearly 60 per cent of all votes polled and defeated CPI(M) candidate Mandira Panda. It also marked the highest margin in victories in West Bengal Lok Sabha polls in the last decade.

Interestingly, in the Assembly polls held a few months ago, the Left Front had won three out of the seven Assembly seats in Tamluk.

Strong showing by the BJP

The by-poll results have marked the emergence of the BJP as a strong opposition force.

In the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat, TMC candidate Partha Pratim Roy won the by-polls with a margin of nearly 4 lakh votes. BJP’s Hem Chandra Barman came second in the contest securing over 3.80 lakh votes.

TMC candidate Saikat Panja won the Monteswar Assembly seat securing about 76 per cent of all the votes polled.