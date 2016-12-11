Social media post triggers clash in Nandigram

more-in

Clashes broke out between two communities at Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal over an allegedly derogatory social media post against the minority community.

District police sources told The Hindu that the post was “communal in nature,” adding that seven persons had been arrested in the case. The clashes took place in the Nadigram Bazar area under the Nandigram police station.

According to the locals, tension began on Thursday evening when a “youth from a minority community was heckled” by the members of a local club. “The youth then returned to the spot with a large group and a scuffle ensued between them. The matter was resolved after sometime,” a resident told The Hindu. However, tension spread in the area again when a local youth allegedly posted “derogatory” comments against the minority community on social media late on Thursday night.