Reading demonetisation at a book exhibition

No buyers: Booksellers, publishers and stall owners at the book fair at Bangur in North 24 Parganas are failing to recover the cost. — Photo: Special Arrangement

After walking half a kilometre, past 50 stalls with makeshift wooden racks, not even one person buying a book could be sighted. Most of the visitors gathered in front of a giant stage on the other side of the sprawling premises, watching a local version of Dance India Dance.

In this book fair at Bangur in North 24-Parganas, one of the many held in the run-up to the Kolkata International Book Fair in January, such dance numbers were drawing more crowds than the book stalls.

Time running out

At the centre of the fair, sitting in one of the stalls, a middle-aged man was looking at his watch. Chandan Kumar Dutta, manager of Naya Udyog, a Kolkata-based publisher, said that till 7 p.m. on Friday, they sold just one book — at Rs. 145. “In 2014, we sold nearly 5,000 a day,” he said. Other publishers said that Mr. Dutta was “lucky” to have sold one this time.

This unorganised sector employs about 1.5 million people directly in Bengal, according to Publishers and Booksellers Guild, which organises such book fairs in Kolkata and the districts. Fairs start at the beginning of December and continue through the winter. But the booksellers, publishers and stall owners are failing to recover the cost, said Tridib Chatterjee, the general secretary of the guild.

“When we sent the form of intent [for Kolkata Fair] in September, there was a huge response as during every year. But it was much before the demonetisation,” said Mr. Chatterjee, who owns one of the robust publishing houses on College Street, the book hub of Bengal. In all, 700 publishers participated in last year’s Kolkata International Book Fair, while around 1,500 applied this year.

“But till they return the forms and confirm participation … we may not know how many [publishers] will participate,” said Mr. Chatterjee. If the fair is stopped, then it would be for the first time in its 40-year-old history that it will be halted.

“It may not be halted, but we cannot guess the size and turnover,” Mr. Chatterjee said.

‘Multiple’ interests

For big and small publishers and booksellers, the Kolkata fair is somewhat like what the Academy Awards are for the actors.

The chief of one of the top-end bookstores of Kolkata said, on condition of anonymity, that book traders associated with the fair for “multiple” business interests.

“For a big seller it is more of promoting the brand, while for the top- and low-end Bengali publishers, the Kolkata fair is about sales through counter. They sell nearly as much of what they sell throughout the year,” he said.

Perhaps, a good reason for smaller publishers such as Setu to put up a stall in the Kolkata fair.

“It is about selling our brand and books, both, in the Kolkata fair and thus we will participate, even if we are gasping now,” Subrata Das, owner of Setu, said.

Mr. Das said nearly all payments were made in cash by the small publishers, creating the problem. “We receive cash from the booksellers and pay the printer, proofreader, binder or even writers in cash,” he said.

The unavailability of cash crippled the industry. Mr. Chatterjee said that his counter sales dropped from “five to six lakh a month to a mere 60,000” last month.

“Can’t blame the readers as they need to buy daily consumables before they buy books,” said Subhankar Dey of Dey’s Publishing, another top-end publishing house of College Street.