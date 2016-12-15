Protests greet RBI Governor in Kolkata

more-in

RBI governor Urjit Patel faced protests by the Congress and the Left Front on Thursday during his visit to the city. While Mr. Patel was reportedly heckled by Congress workers when he reached Kolkata Airport in the evening, the Left Front earlier staged a demonstration against demonetisation near the RBI office in Central Kolkata when he was addressing a board meeting.

While the Left Front demanded that the time limit for the exchange of old notes be extended, the State Congress leadership, however, denied the allegations.

The second incident took place when the RBI governor’s car reportedly broke away from the police convoy and he ended up in the middle of Congress protesters. But, the leadership of Congress’ North 24 Paraganas district unit denied reports that Mr. Patel “was pushed and shoved.”

Left Front chairperson Biman Basu alleged that the “RBI has lost its independence” under the BJP government and that all its decisions were “taken by the Prime Minister’s Office.”

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee told Mr. Patel during a meeting at the State Secretariat the RBI “is an institution and it cannot be misused.” Ms. Banerjee, who has been spearheading a vitriolic attack on PM on demonetisation, told journalists “I am satisfied. It was a positive meeting and I could express my views. The PM is not available to respond,” she said