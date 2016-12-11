Pawan Ruia remanded in CID custody

more-in

: Pawan Ruia, chairman of the Kolkata-based Ruia Group, was remanded in CID custody for 14 days by a district court on Sunday, a day after he was arrested by the State’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from Delhi.

CID counsel said the Railways had entered into an agreement with Jessop & Company, part of the Ruia group, for the construction of seven rail wagons and paid about Rs. 50 crore. “However, the wagons were not supplied and the amount was also not returned,” he said. Neither did it return the materials supplied by Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

Counsel said that during an inspection of the Jessop factory, some materials were found to be set on fire in a bid to tamper with evidence.