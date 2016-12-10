Kolkata based businessman Pawan Ruia arrested

more-in

Kolkata based businessman Pawan Ruia was arrested from his Delhi residence on Saturday by West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department.

He was arrested in connection with a case lodged at Dum Dum police station in the city involving a number of fire and theft incident at the closed unit of Jessop & Co.

Senior CID officers said that Mr Ruia has been booked under Section 420, 409 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code ( involving cheating and criminal breach of trust). He will be brought to Kolkata on transit remand, CID officer said.

The CID has issued summons to the prominent businessman in October in connection with a fire at factory premises. The CID had issued summons to businessman, but he had failed to appear. The company has questioned the legality of charges stating that Pawan Ruia doesn't hold any position in this company or have shares in Jessop.

Mr. Ruia had approached Calcutta High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the case which was turned down by the Court.